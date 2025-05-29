Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSO to launch first-ever National Household Travel Survey in July: Mospi

NSO to launch first-ever National Household Travel Survey in July: Mospi

The survey will collect data on daily domestic travel patterns to help shape policies on infrastructure and transport, covering all of India except remote A&N villages

Shiva Rajora Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

The statistics ministry is slated to launch the first ever National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) in July at the behest of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) said in a statement on Thursday.
 
The one-year survey, being conducted as part of the National Sample Surveys (NSS) 80th round, will collect information on day-to-day travel within the country and will provide a picture of the travel patterns and choices of people across all demographics.
 
“The survey is aimed at collecting information on how, where, and for what purpose people travel within India, which is critical for making informed decisions on infrastructure projects and public transportation systems,” the statement released by the Mospi on Thursday said. 
 
 
Addressing the two-day training workshop on the NHTS, NSO Director General Geeta Rathore emphasised the crucial role of the surveys in evidence-based policy making and stressed the need for high-quality, timely data.

“The critical data collected in this survey will aid in policy development and infrastructure planning,” the statement by MoSPI said.
 
In addition, the NSO will also conduct the Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey (DTES), which aims to collect detailed data on expenditure made by households on domestic overnight trips.
 
Both surveys will cover the entire Indian Union, except for villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands which remain difficult to access throughout the year.

Topics : NSO National Statistical Commission Survey

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

