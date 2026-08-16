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Home / India News / NTA releases provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of UGC-NET 2026

NTA releases provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of UGC-NET 2026

For the three remaining subjects -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- a committee was constituted to examine complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers

NTA, National testing agency

In a post on X, the NTA said the challenge window is open and it will remain open from August 16 to 18 till 11:59 PM | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

In a post on X, the NTA said the challenge window is open and it will remain open from August 16 to 18 till 11:59 PM.

Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged, with the last date for fee payment being August 18 till 11:59 PM, it said.

For the three remaining subjects -- English, Commerce and Sociology -- a committee was constituted to examine complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers, it said.

 

Based on the recommendations of the committee, a separate public notice concerning these three subjects will be issued later on Sunday, the NTA said.

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The agency said candidates have been advised to rely only on information published on the official NTA website and its verified social media handles.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes. The examination comprises two papers: Paper I, which includes 50 questions on teaching aptitude, reasoning ability, and general awareness, and Paper II, which contains 100 subject-related multiple-choice questions.

The NTA also said that the joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 candidates can also access the provisional answer key and challenge window.

"Please review the details carefully and use the official portal to submit challenges from 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:00 PM," it said.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination were held on July 17 and 18 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. programmes in institutions across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : National Testing Agency UGC NET UGC

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 12:41 PM IST