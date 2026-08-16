IMD forecasts heavy rain across India as monsoon activity remains strong

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country on Sunday, with heavy to extremely heavy rain likely in parts of eastern and northern India as monsoon activity remains active.

Meanwhile, the national capital is set to remain under active weather patterns as the weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the region for the next few days.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sikkim over the coming days.

North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal could receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, while very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Jharkhand and Odisha during the period.

Where is rainfall likely across northwest India?

In northwest India, fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand through the coming week.

Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are likely to see another spell of widespread rainfall around August 18. Parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive widespread rainfall, with heavy rain likely in East Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD has also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over parts of the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, during the coming days.

The Northeast is also likely to remain under an active monsoon pattern. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Central India is expected to see fairly widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are also likely to receive widespread rainfall.

In southern India, widespread rainfall has been forecast over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

What is the Delhi weather forecast?

Delhi is expected to remain under a generally wet weather pattern over the coming days. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies along with spells of light rain in the national capital till August 21.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain largely between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius over the period.