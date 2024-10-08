Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt to set up 10 new ESIC medical colleges, extend unemployment allowance

Govt to set up 10 new ESIC medical colleges, extend unemployment allowance

Mandaviya announced the establishment of 10 New ESIC Medical Colleges across various locations in the country

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mandaviya announced the establishment of 10 New ESIC Medical Colleges across various locations in the country. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will set up 10 new ESIC medical colleges and extend the unemployment allowance scheme for ESI Corporation members until June 2026, the Labour & Employment Ministry said on Tuesday.

Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya at a meeting of ESI Corporation here announced several key decisions for further strengthening the infrastructure and medical facilities of ESIC, the ministry said in a release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mandaviya announced the establishment of 10 New ESIC Medical Colleges across various locations in the country. This decision will support the announcement made by Prime Minister during the independence day (2024) speech of creating new 75000 medical seats in the next 5 years, the ministry said.

 

He has given extension to Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna for a period another two years starting July 1, 2024 upto June 30,2026.

The scheme introduced in 2018 intends to provide support in the form of an Unemployment Allowance during the period when an insured person searches for a new engagement for earnings.

Besides, it was also decided to provide medical care to ESIC beneficiaries under a convergence program of ESIC with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on pan India basis There shall not be any expenditure limit for insured persons of ESIC in emapanelled hospitals under PMJAY.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal asks realtors to ensure ESIC, PF registrations for 70 mn people

Tax

ESIC new member addition increase by 13.32% to 2.25 million in July

Premiumsalary, employee

Usher in competition between EPF and NPS to boost formal job creation

ESIC, ESIC scheme

ESIC adds 2.167 mn new members in June, 7% higher than previous yr

jobs, resume, employment

ESIC adds 1.6 mn workers, including 0.3 mn women, in April: Payroll data

Topics : ESIC Medical colleges unemployment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon