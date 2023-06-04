close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik announces Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to families

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the people from the state killed in the train accident

IANS Bhubaneswar
Odisha triple train crash

Odisha triple train crash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 100 bodies of passengers, who died in the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, were brought to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Sunday morning.

The bodies were brought in 50 ambulances from Balsore and stored in the mortuary of the AIIMS, an official said.

The Odisha government had decided to bring about 160 dead bodies to Bhubaneswar and those will be preserved in mortuaries of different government and private hospitals.

Train communication has been snapped to Bhadrak and Balasore due to the accident. So, the family members can visit Bhubaneswar smoothly to find the bodies of loved ones, Chief Secretary P.K Jena said.

"The unidentified bodies will be preserved for 42 hours. If no one will claim the bodies, we can dispose of those as per medical procedures," Jena stated.

According to official sources, about 55 bodies have been identified and those were handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Odisha receiving numerous proposals, govt focused on job creation: Patnaik

Odisha CM Patnaik attempting to garner sympathy ahead of 2024 election: BJP

Arunchal Pradesh witnessed major development push under Modi govt: DyCM

UDF asks govt to curb rising airfares to Kerala from Gulf during festivals

28K J&K govt employees under I-T dept scanner for claiming bogus refunds

Help desk at Bhubaneswar civic body office to assist Balasore victims

Balasore train accident: Track laying work done on one of two main lines

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the victims of the Bahanaga train tragedy. The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

He also announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for those who sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

The Chief minister has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 288 people died and over 1,100 were left injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

A total of 1,175 patients have been admitted to different hospitals of Odisha, of which 793 patients have been discharged. At least 382 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, of which only two passengers are in critical condition, the source said.

--IANS

bbm/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon