Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's heritage inspires world: Rahul on Stalin's 'iron age' remark

India's heritage inspires world: Rahul on Stalin's 'iron age' remark

Recent archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu reveal the use of iron over 5,300 years ago, showcasing India's early advancements in the Iron Age, the former Congress chief said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Tamil Nadu's contributions, along with countless milestones across our nation, reflect India's innovation and unity, he said. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rich heritage continues to inspire the world and Tamil Nadu's contributions reflect India's innovation and unity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the Iron Age began on Tamil soil.

"With immense pride and unmatched satisfaction, I have declared to the world: 'The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!' Based on results from world-renowned institutions, the use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to the beginning of 4th millennium B.C.E., establishing that iron usage was prominent in South India over 5,300 years ago," Stalin said in a post on X.

 

"What was written in our ancient literature is now becoming scientifically proven history, thanks to the meticulous efforts of our Dravidian Model Government. The history of the Indian subcontinent can no longer overlook Tamil Nadu. In fact, it must begin here!" he said.

Tagging Stalin's post, Gandhi said India's rich heritage continues to inspire the world.

Recent archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu reveal the use of iron over 5,300 years ago, showcasing India's early advancements in the Iron Age, the former Congress chief said.

Tamil Nadu's contributions, along with countless milestones across our nation, reflect India's innovation and unity, he said.

"Let us celebrate the spirit of India that thrives in every state, community, and voice," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Highway, Road

NHAI to spend over Rs 15,000 crore on Uttar Pradesh highways upgrade

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre's 1,200 e-buses running in Delhi, more to be introduced: PM Modi

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to three months jail in cheque bounce case

Migrants,Death

'Toxins, not infection': Union Min on mysterious deaths in J&K's Rajouri

Delhi High Court

HC seeks NIA's stand on J-K MP Rashid Engineer's plea in terror case

Topics : Rahul Gandhi mk stalin Heritage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon