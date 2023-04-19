close

Officials asked to find new place to shift wild tusker: Kerala Minister

The Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Tuesday, directed the forest officials to find a new place for shifting the rice-eating tusker, 'Arikomban'

ANI Politics
Source: Casey Allen (Pexels)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
The Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Tuesday, directed the forest officials to find a new place for shifting the rice-eating tusker, 'Arikomban', which is creating damage in the Idukki district.

On April 12, the Kerala High Court has asked the State Government to take a decision for relocating the wild tusker 'Arikomban' within a week. The High Court stated that it cannot ignore the fear of the people and if the tusker is not relocated within a week, it will be transferred to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice), and 'komban' means tusker, has damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas at Idukki in the past few years.

Talking to reports, the Kerala Minister said, "As a government, we have to act according to the decisions of the courts of justice. We will not shy away from it. That would not be good practice. It is not a democratic practice. The officials of the forest department have been directed to find a new place to shift the Arikomban. They will give it by tomorrow morning. It will inform the High Court which is the best proposal".

"We do not intend to prolong it indefinitely. Had elephant lovers not questioned the government's decision, a solution could have been found by the 12th of last month. Unfortunately, it couldn't," he added.

Saseendran said that the Forest Department and the government are responsible for finding and recommending a new place.

"The government has an obligation to proceed according to the existing court orders. If there is a problem, try to solve it. The government's view was questioned in court. We also did not get a favourable judgment in the Supreme Court," he said.

The Kerala Minister further accused some organisations of creating obstacles for the government.

"All the forests of Kerala are good places for translocation. We didn't necessarily say any place. The government has tried to solve the problems caused by the Arikomban. Some people's organizations have created an obstacle for it," Saseendran said.

Topics : Kerala | elephant attack

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

