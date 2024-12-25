Business Standard

Omar Abdullah condoles death of 5 soldiers in Poonch accident, assures aid

Omar Abdullah condoles death of 5 soldiers in Poonch accident, assures aid

JK CM has also assured full support to the families of the soldiers who died near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) during this 'difficult time

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow over the death of five soldiers in a road accident in Poonch distrcit.

The JK CM has also assured full support to the families of the soldiers who died near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) during this 'difficult time'.

"The President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, and the Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed their profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of five soldiers in a road accident near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The leaders have extended their deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers, assuring them of the government's support in this difficult time. They also prayed for the quick and complete recovery of the injured soldiers, wishing them strength in their recovery process," JKNC posted on X.

 

Five soldiers lost their lives after an Army vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Tuesday, officials said.

"All ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector," White Knight Corps posted on X.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of the soldiers who died in the Poonch accident.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the death of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery," Kharge posted on X.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the death of soldiers in the accident was "extremely sad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

