Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 10:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President appoints new Guvs for Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur

President appoints new Guvs for Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the governor of Kerala in place of Khan, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Arif Mohammed Khan

Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as Bihar Governor. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed the governor of strife-torn Manipur, ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh is the new Mizoram governor while Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar as part of gubernatorial appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the governor of Kerala in place of Khan, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as Bihar Governor, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, it said.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the new Odisha Governor in place of Das, the statement said.

 

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI

LIVE: Govt's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes Grap-IV curbs amid dip in pollution levels

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi Court denies application for disposal of bail plea of Engineer Rashid

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu extends Christmas greetings, calls for unity, peace

IRCTC

IRCTC not paying compensation to passengers for delay in pvt trains: RTI

Pollution, Air pollution

Centre lifts Grap IV restrictions for Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

Topics : Rashtrapati Bhawan Governor appointments President of India Manipur Odisha Mizoram Bihar Kerela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon