Man threatens terror attack during Mahakumbh in UP; case lodged, probe on

Man threatens terror attack during Mahakumbh in UP; case lodged, probe on

The social media clip purportedly features a man making inflammatory remarks against Hinduism and political figures while threatening acts of terror during key dates of the upcoming Maha Kumbh

tent city mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh will begin on January 13 with the Paush Poornima Snan and conclude on February 26 (Maha Shivratri). | File Photo of the tent city in Prayagraj

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

A video threatening to disrupt the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has sparked concern after it was shared on social media platform X on Tuesday (December 24). The footage purportedly features a man making inflammatory remarks against the Hindu religion and political figures while threatening acts of terror during key dates of the event -- January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3, 2025 (Basant Panchami).  
 
In response, police registered a case at the Cyber Police Station in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed the development in a statement, adding that the matter is under investigation. However, they refrained from disclosing details about those implicated.  
 
 
Security reinforced after Pilibhit encounter 
 
The filing of the case coincides with heightened security concerns following an encounter in Pilibhit where three terror suspects were killed. The suspects, allegedly linked to a grenade attack in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur.  
 
The joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police unfolded in Pilibhit's Puranpur area. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash confirmed that the individuals were part of the grenade attack. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, the trio succumbed to injuries sustained during the encounter.  

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav described the incident as a breakthrough in dismantling the Pakistan-backed Khalistan Zindabad Force module.  
 
Taking cognisance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged officials to tighten security measures ahead of the Maha Kumbh, a major religious event expected to draw millions. He underscored the need for anti-drone technology and instructed authorities to ensure all preparations are completed by December 31. Notably, the Mahakumbh will begin on January 13 with the Paush Poornima Snan and conclude on February 26 (Maha Shivratri).
 
(With agency inputs)

Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Terrorsim terror attacks Social Media Hinduism Uttar Pradesh security

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

