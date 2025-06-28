Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Omar Abdullah vows to make Jammu and Kashmir a premier golf destination

Omar Abdullah vows to make Jammu and Kashmir a premier golf destination

Welcoming the golfers to Kashmir, the chief minister said that their presence was highly encouraging

Omar Abdullah

On the development of golf infrastructure, Abdullah assured the gathering that all necessary efforts will be made to provide world-class golfing facilities in both Jammu and Kashmir valley. (Photo: PTI)

PTI Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his government is committed to make Jammu and Kashmir as one of the premier golf destinations in the country.

The chief minister made these remarks during a prize distribution ceremony held here, where the winners and runners-up of the day's golf tournament were felicitated.

Earlier this morning, Abdullah joined golfers to tee off the tournament at the Royal Springs Golf Course, which saw participation from eminent golfers from across the country, including former chief minister Farooq Abdullah  Welcoming the golfers to Kashmir, the chief minister said that their presence was highly encouraging.

He also expressed his gratitude to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for organizing the Golf Tournament and tourism stakeholders' interaction in Kashmir.

 

"It is very reassuring for us to see you all here. There is no doubt that your presence goes a long way in reinforcing what we are trying to do, which is essentially to bring tourism back on track after it had derailed," Abdullah said.

Also Read

Parag Jain RAW chief

Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Indian army, security forces

Search op to trace 3 JeM terrorists in J&K's Basantgarh enters third day

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

MEA rejects 'illegal' tribunal's supplemental award on Indus water dispute

CHENAB OVERFLOWING, J-K RAINS

J-K: Chenab river overflows amid heavy rainfall, casualties in Doda

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Search op to track down 3 JeM terrorists underway in J&K's Basantgarh

Reflecting on the recent challenges, the chief minister acknowledged the apprehensions tourists may have felt following the Pahalgam tragedy.

"I understand why people would be afraid to visit. I understand the impact of the visuals from Pahalgam on the psyche of those who would otherwise not think twice about coming here," he said.

"That is why your presence here carries immense significance, the message you take back with you amplifies what we are trying to achieve, in ways perhaps we cannot," he added.

Highlighting the power of word-of-mouth communication, Abdullah said the impressions shared by visitors hold greater weight than official statements.

"If I speak about Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination, my words will naturally be seen through the lens of a local. But when you return home and share your experiences here, the impact is far greater," he said.

"I am not being frivolous when I say this. We truly hope each one of you goes back as ambassadors of J-K conveying that although the region has faced a difficult few months, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and better days lie ahead," he added.

On the development of golf infrastructure, Abdullah assured the gathering that all necessary efforts will be made to provide world-class golfing facilities in both Jammu and Kashmir valley.

Referring to the recent tournament held in Gulmarg, he shared that for the first time in over a decade, we were able to organize a small, locally-participated golf tournament using nine holes.

By August or September, we hope to have all 18 holes operational. Work on the greens is underway, he said.

"Similarly, we will continue to enhance the quality of golf courses in Srinagar and Jammu. Rest assured, we are committed to ensuring that each time you return, you experience an improved game and setting, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DS Rana

Lt Gen DS Rana takes over as 23rd Colonel of Garhwal Rifles Regiment

Bhopal railway bridge

Bridge with 90-degree turn: MP govt takes action against eight engineers

Narendra Modi Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4

'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

N Biren Singh

Efforts underway to form popular govt in Manipur: Ex-CM N Biren Singh

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Banks not supporting Centre's loan schemes for entrepreneurs: Shivakumar

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Golf development Jammu and Kashmir politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon