On Cheetah Day, PM Modi invites wildlife fans to witness India's wild cats

On Cheetah Day, PM Modi invites wildlife fans to witness India's wild cats

He said India is proud to be home to several cheetahs, and a significant number of them are born on Indian soil

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Project Cheetah was an effort to revive lost ecological heritage

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Project Cheetah was an effort to revive lost ecological heritage and urged wildlife enthusiasts to visit India to see the wild cat in all its splendour.

In a post on X on International Cheetah Day, the prime minister extended best wishes to "all wildlife lovers and conservationists dedicated to protecting the cheetah, one of the planet's most remarkable creatures."  "Three years ago, our Government launched Project Cheetah with the aim of safeguarding this magnificent animal and restoring the ecosystem in which it can truly flourish. It was also an effort to revive lost ecological heritage and strengthen our biodiversity," Modi said.

 

He said India is proud to be home to several cheetahs, and a significant number of them are born on Indian soil.

Many of them now thrive in the Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

"It is heartening to see cheetah tourism growing in popularity as well. I encourage more wildlife enthusiasts from across the world to visit India and witness the cheetah in all its splendour," the prime minister said.

"Our progress in cheetah conservation has been possible only through the collective support of our people, especially our dedicated Cheetah Mitras.

"Protecting wildlife and living in harmony with nature are integral to India's civilisational ethos and we see that spirit alive today in these efforts," the prime minister said.

India's ambitious efforts to reintroduce the cheetah to its natural habitats have entered a promising new phase, with significant progress recorded in population growth, habitat expansion, and international partnerships, officials said.

A total of 20 cheetahs were introduced into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh - eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Many had doubts when the cheetah was reintroduced, but these have now proved to be wrong, officials said.

As of December 2025, India sustains a thriving population of 32 cheetahs, of which 21 are India-born cubs.

In a recent milestone, an India-born female Mukhi delivered five healthy cubs in November 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

