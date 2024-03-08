Sensex (    %)
                             
On Women's Day, PM Modi announces Rs 100 discount on LPG cylinder prices

PM Narendra Modi said the step would "empower" women and aid in environmental protection. A day before, the Centre announced an extension on the Ujjwala scheme subsidy as well

The step will also boost efforts towards environmental protection, Modi said.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a discount of Rs 100 on the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, a clean cooking fuel, to "make the life of women easier."

The PM made the announcement in a post on social media platform ‘X’(formerly Twitter). “Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, we have taken a big decision of a discount of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinders. This will not only make the life of women power easier but will also reduce the financial burden of crores of families,” he said.
The step will also boost efforts towards environmental protection and consequently improve the health of families, he noted.

Centre extends subsidy on Ujjwala Yojana

The development followed a day after the Centre announced the extension of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala scheme starting April 1.

Prior to this, the Modi government had increased the subsidy on the scheme by Rs 100 to Rs 300 in October last year. The scheme is applicable on 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year.

What is Ujjwala Yojana?

Launched in 2016, 'Ujjwala Yojana' is aimed at benefiting the women of poor households by providing them deposit-free LPG connections.

In a press conference on Thursday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has decided to extend this subsidy for the upcoming financial year 2024-2025 (FY25).

The Centre expects the move to benefit about 100 million families, which will cost the government Rs 12,000 crore.

Notably, the decision comes merely months ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, to be scheduled likely in April-May. The upliftment of women, farmers, youth and the poor is one of the key poll planks of the Modi government this election as it eyes a third consecutive term.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

