Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Only 17 women remain at RG Kar College post doctor's rape-murder horror

Only 17 women remain at RG Kar College post doctor's rape-murder horror

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The mass exodus began on August 9, when the junior doctor's body was found in the seminar room, sparking an ongoing crisis

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at civil hospital in Solapur, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, once a bustling hub for doctors and healthcare professionals, is now a shadow of its former self. “We are just 17 women in our hostel now. It used to house 160 junior women doctors before August 9,” a 24-year-old fourth-year MBBS student told The Indian Express, recounting the distressing aftermath of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor that has sent shockwaves across the country.

According to junior doctors of the medical college, most of the hostels on the campus are now deserted, with only the nursing hostels still occupied. The mass exodus began on August 9, the day the body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room, marking the start of an escalating crisis.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“After August 9, students started leaving. Some returned a few days later, but the situation worsened after the attack on the hospital by miscreants on the night of August 14. More students, especially women, decided to leave,” said the MBBS student, referencing the violent vandalism that occurred when a mob attacked a section of the hospital as protests raged outside.

Silence follows campus chaos


The RG Kar hospital campus, home to five women’s hostels, now stands eerily quiet. During a hearing on August 22, Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh informed the Supreme Court that only about 30-40 women doctors and 60-70 men doctors remain on campus, out of approximately 700 resident doctors, following the August 14 incident.

“We were terrified that night. Many nurses and doctors who were protesting ran to our hostel as the mob attacked. We spent the night in fear, unable to sleep,” a second-year MBBS student was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

 

Court orders to beef up security


The Supreme Court has since reprimanded the West Bengal government, questioning the police’s actions during the mob attack. The court has ordered the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security to the hospital, leading to the arrest of 37 individuals involved in the violence.

More From This Section

Supreme court

SC adjourns hearing Ansari bail plea in case relating to illegal jail meet

balcony collapsed, School balcony collapsed

At least 40 children injured after school balcony collapses in UP

Delhi High Court

UPSC coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to 4 co-owners of basement

Child Abuse, POCSO

SIT registers FIR against school authorities in Badlapur assault case

Rain, Shimla Rains

23 killed as heavy rain lashes Tripura, thousands take shelter at camps


With 150 CISF personnel now stationed on campus, there is a glimmer of hope that some students may return. However, fear still looms large. “CISF personnel have been deployed, and we feel safer. But until all the culprits are arrested, how can we feel completely secure? I do not want to work in a hospital where rapists and murderers might be among us,” said another MBBS student from Purulia.

 

Nurses continue to feel ‘deeply unsafe’


Nurses, however, face a harsher reality. “We are scared, but we have no choice but to stay. Doctors can skip duties or have male colleagues cover for them, but we cannot. We continue to work night shifts, often finding ourselves alone in the wards, feeling deeply unsafe,” said a 42-year-old nurse.

Some of the women junior doctors who have remained on campus are determined to continue the fight for justice. “My parents want me to return home, but I decided to stay and support the agitation. Without our presence, how can we fight for justice? This fight must continue so that such a tragedy never befalls another woman doctor or student,” said another medical student, resolute in her stance.

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Questions arise over Kolkata police handling of doctor's murder case

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape: Relief to patients as doctors' associations call off strike

Supreme court

Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court raps police for probe 'lapses'

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI seeks polygraph test of ex-principal, 4 others

Topics : Kolkata doctors rape case BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon