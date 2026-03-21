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Home / India News / Only dialogue can help resolve global conflicts, says VP Radhakrishnan

Only dialogue can help resolve global conflicts, says VP Radhakrishnan

Commenting on the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Radhakrishnan, also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said he was happy to see constructive debates in the House

CP Radhakrishnan

We may have differences of opinion but it is not to have conflict but to find final conclusions and to achieve solutions, VP said | Image: X/@CPR_VP

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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The world is under the threat of war and only dialogue can lead to solutions, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of the 29th national session of the Indian Youth Parliament at the RSS' Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir complex in Reshimbagh here, he also said speaking in one's mother tongue is not about being regional but about being original.

The theme of the 4-day Youth Parliament is 'Indian Languages & Developed India-2047'.

"When the whole world is under the threat of war, only dialogue can lead to solutions. The Youth Parliament teaches us the importance of respectful debate, listening to diverse perspectives, and finding solutions through dialogue," he said.

 

"The theme on languages is the need of the hour. Bharat has so many languages. Everyone loves their own mother, every one loves their own mother tongue, mother religion , but it does not mean we should not respect the mother of another person. When we speak our mother tongues, we are not being regional. We are being original," he asserted.

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Each language carries its own heritage, yet they together create a collective cultural harmony that defines India, the Vice President opined.

Radhakrishnan said he recently released the updated translated version of the Constitution in Tamil and Gujarati and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to make it available in so many languages.

"For the first time, the Constitution has been made available in languages like Dogri, Santhali, and many others. The Union government is making several efforts to protect and promote the linguistic diversity of Bharat," he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Radhakrishnan, also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said he was happy to see constructive debates in the House.

"We may have differences of opinion but it is not to have conflict but to find final conclusions and to achieve solutions. The ultimate aim is to lead dialogues to conclusion. Such debates and dialogues with a purpose can help us realise the goal of Viksit Bharat. This is the duty of every parliamentarian," Radhakrishnan asserted.

The Vice President said those taking part in the Youth Parliament must use the platform to learn the values that shape a vibrant and strong nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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