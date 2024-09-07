Business Standard
Delhi govt to expand mental health counseling services to all govt schools

Delhi Education Minister Atishi instructed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to draft a blueprint for the initiative

Delhi government directed the government schools to conduct mental-health check-ups. Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi government on Friday directed the government schools to conduct mental-health check-ups of the students for their well-being by introducing comprehensive counseling services, according to an official statement.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi instructed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to draft a blueprint for the initiative following the success of a pilot phase that provided counseling to over 20,000 students across 20 schools, said the statement.
Atishi directed the DoE to prepare a blueprint for expanding counseling services to all government schools here, ensuring timely support for the students' mental health needs, it said.
 
She said that the pilot phase ran for a year in which the Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselors (EVGC) and school psychologists worked with the students to maintain their mental health, said the statement.
Atishi mentioned that group sessions and social-emotional learning programs helped the students manage stress and stay emotionally healthy, it stated.
The statement said that she also met with the school psychologists and EVGC counselors to discuss their experiences and gather feedback in a session.

Emphasising the importance of mental health, the minister said, "A healthy mind is essential for overall well-being. Through this initiative, we aim to provide better health services to school students, contributing to a healthy society and nation."

During the session, the school psychologists shared insights with the minister on how early intervention can address mental health issues and reconnect students with their studies, the statement stated.
"From a young age, children are under stress for various reasons, which can have a negative impact on their mental health. Unfortunately, there isn't enough awareness about mental health, leading to issues being untreated," the psychologists said.
"However, we are identifying these problems in children through teachers and counseling, and working to address them," they added.

