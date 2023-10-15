close
Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Tel Aviv, Israel

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning

Indians, Indian nationals, Indians in Israel

Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on Sunday morning.
One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.
A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.
The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.
Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on Friday and Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Indians evacuated israel Gaza border clash

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

