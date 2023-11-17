Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

UP, Bihar replace Kerala as top contributor of workforce to GCC countries

The top five labour-sending states so far this year have been Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, according to a study by Huntr

labourer, workers

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There has been a significant pattern shift in migration of Indian workers to the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — with Kerala, typically the biggest contributor of blue-collar workers, seeing a 90 per cent drop. The vacuum so caused has been filled by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have emerged as top contributors, shows a study by UAE-based organisation, Huntr.

Overall, there has been a 50 per cent increase in migration of blue-collar Indian workers to the GCC countries in first seven months of 2023. The top five states by the number of workers sent to GCC, according to the Huntr study, have been Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. And the preferred destinations for labour migration remain Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Profile of the migrating workforce

The workforce migrating to the GCC countries are typically aged 20-40 years, in the prime of their working age. The migrating workforce has been traditionally dominated by men, but the Huntr report has highlighted a substantial increase in participation of women, especially in sectors such as hospitality.

The migrant workers’ qualifications and educational backgrounds differ — ranging from minimal formal education to vocational training — while there also are individuals with skills tailored for specific job roles, according to the study.

Most of the migrant workers belong to low-income families with an aspiration to improve their financial situation with jobs in Dubai. 

On the migration of the workforce to GCC countries, Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said: “Amid these opportunities, blue-collar workers often grapple with challenges such as financial and contractual issues, which collaborative efforts between India and the UAE are diligently addressing to ensure fair recruitment practices... Concurrently, the UAE government's initiatives enhance the legal rights and working conditions of blue-collar workers, while skill enhancement and career growth are actively supported through partnerships between Huntr and non-profit organisations, contributing to the holistic welfare and professional development of the migrant workforce.”

Also Read

Indian GCC market size to grow 144% to $110 billion by 2030: EY report

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

CWC Qualifier preview: Red-hot Zimbabwe face Oman in super six opener

Pace of National Highway construction at 20.78 km/day in Apr-Oct FY24

India, Australia set to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue on November 20

Delhi HC stays proceedings in money laundering case against Pawan Munjal

India supports restraint, dialogue in Hamas-Israel conflict: PM Modi

Defence Ministry body distributes Rs 932 cr to over 370,000 beneficiaries

Topics : Indian investments into GCC Gulf Cooperation Council Gulf countries BS Web Reports Migrants Dubai tourism

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon