Opponents built 'wrong rumour-based image' of BJP in past 20-25 years: FM

Sitharaman also said that the Prime Minister had visited Karnataka 32 times since 2015 to date, including seven times this year

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said BJP never discriminated against anyone and never endorsed vote-bank politics, while referring to the Padma Shri award given to Bidar-based craft artist Rasheed Ahmed Quadri.

Quadri was among 91 people who received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Quadri is heard telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi after getting the award, I am from Bidar. I waited for five years during the UPA period but it did not happen (getting award). Then I gave up hopes thinking that the BJP will not give me any award but proving me wrong you selected me. For this, I thank you very much.

Commenting on this incident, Sitharaman said a "wrong rumour-based image" has been built about BJP by opponents in the past 20 to 25 years.

While the Prime Minister repeatedly says Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and we too say that, we do not endorse vote bank politics. Every citizen is Indian irrespective of the God they worship. This is a classic example. This is the true BJP. We do not discriminate against anyone, the Finance Minister said.

She added that poor people, farmers, Dalits and women have been getting the benefits of the Ujjwala scheme that provides LPG connections to women of families who live below the poverty line.

Sitharaman also said that the Prime Minister had visited Karnataka 32 times since 2015 to date, including seven times this year.

Assembly elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on May 10.

Topics : Opposition | BJP | Finance minister

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

