Business Standard
Home / India News / OROP key step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes: PM Modi

OROP key step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes: PM Modi

The prime minister said his government will always do everything possible to strengthen the armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve the nation

Modi, Narendra Modi

He said the execution of OROP was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation ~ (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the implementation of 'one rank one pension' for veterans was a significant step towards reaffirming the nation's gratitude to its heroes.

In posts on X, he noted that the scheme, a promise of the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was implemented on this day.

His government took the decision to implement OROP by issuing an order on November 7, 2015, making its benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

"It would make you all happy that over the decade, lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from this landmark initiative. Beyond the numbers, OROP represents the government's commitment to the well-being of our armed forces," he said.

 

The prime minister said his government will always do everything possible to strengthen the armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve the nation.

He said the execution of OROP was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation.

"The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation's gratitude to our heroes," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

Canada India row

India cancels consular camps in Canada over security after temple attack

India USA

He was pretty tough on China: Ex-diplomat Navtej Sarna on Trump's return

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India, US relations set to remain strong under Trump administration

Donald Trump, Modi

PM Modi speaks to Trump, congratulates him on spectacular poll win

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Defence Pensions OROP Government pension Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon