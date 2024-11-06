MoEFCC issues new rules for inquiries, penalties after SC's pollution order

Following the Supreme Court’s strong stance on unchecked environmental violations, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued new rules for conducting inquiries and imposing penalties on polluters. This action follows the Court's cognisance of increasing disregard for environmental compliance across sectors, particularly in large-scale industrial projects.
In a ruling last month, the Court highlighted the absence of rules for appointing adjudicating officers under Section 15C of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which made it difficult to impose penalties. The Supreme Court observed that, following the 2023 Jan Vishvas Amendment, Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, has become inoperative. This ruling stemmed from the MC Mehta v. Union of India case, where the petitioner argued that a lack of enforcement has exacerbated air pollution due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Despite show-cause notices issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to officials, including state environment and agriculture heads, the Court noted minimal progress by the monitoring committee, which has been hindered by absenteeism. The Union assured the Court it would replace inactive members.
The Centre has now introduced the Environment Protection (Manner of Holding Inquiry and Imposition of Penalty) Rules, 2024, detailing guidelines for investigating and penalising environmental violations.
Under the new rules, complaints against violators of environmental regulations can be initiated by key bodies, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), Pollution Control Committees, the CAQM, and regional offices of the MoEFCC.
Upon receiving a complaint, the designated adjudicating officer must initiate an inquiry within 30 days, as specified in Section 15C of the Environment (Protection) Act.
The adjudicating officer will send a notice to the alleged violator, detailing the nature of the contravention and requiring a response. The violator is given at least fifteen days to reply and may be called to appear personally or through a legal representative if further inquiry is necessary.
During proceedings, the adjudicating officer is empowered to gather relevant documents, evidence, and witness testimony, ensuring a thorough examination of each case. Notably, these hearings do not adhere to the evidentiary requirements of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, allowing adjudicating officers flexibility in handling evidence.
The rules also outline factors to consider when determining the quantum of penalty. Adjudicating officers are instructed to assess elements such as the project’s location and size, the nature of the industry, and the specific type of violation. Violations may include operating without environmental clearance, failing to meet required environmental standards, or breaching conditions tied to granted clearances. Health impacts, financial gains from non-compliance, and the frequency of violations are also considered in penalty decisions. By weighing these variables, the officer can impose penalties proportionate to the scale and impact of the violation.
If jurisdictional issues arise, the adjudicating officer may transfer a case to the appropriate authority, ensuring that cases are handled by the correct officials. This transfer process is streamlined, allowing the new officer to continue proceedings from where they left off.
A notable feature of the new rules is their emphasis on timely resolution, mandating that inquiries be completed within six months from the date of notice. This deadline aims to prevent delays and ensure that violations are addressed promptly, reinforcing the government’s commitment to environmental compliance and accountability.
To conclude proceedings, all orders and penalties under these rules must be documented, signed, and communicated to both the complainant and the alleged violator. Financial penalties collected through these actions will be directed to the Environment Protection Fund, further supporting efforts to conserve and protect India’s environment.