Business Standard
Home / India News / Telugu woman will serve as US Second Lady for first time: Andhra CM Naidu

Telugu woman will serve as US Second Lady for first time: Andhra CM Naidu

With the Trump-Vance victory on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is set to become America's Second Lady --- the first Indian-American in that role

JD Vance, Vance, Usha Vance

Calling this a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world, Naidu said he looks forward to the opportunity to invite them (JD Vance and Usha) to visit Andhra Pradesh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed US Vice President elect-JD Vance's victory in the presidential election as a historic moment as it will catapult a woman of Telugu heritage, Usha Chilukuri Vance, as the Second Lady of the United States.

Usha is the wife of JD Vance and her family's ancestral village Vadluru is located near famous Godavari town Tanuku in the lush green West Godavari district, about 35 km from district headquarters Bhimavaram.

With the Trump-Vance victory on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is set to become America's Second Lady --- the first Indian-American in that role.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to JD Vance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the second lady of the US, said Naidu in a post on X. 

 

Calling this a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world, Naidu said he looks forward to the opportunity to invite them (JD Vance and Usha) to visit Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the chief minister congratulated Donald Trump for winning the 2024 US presidential election and wished him success.

The chief minister said that Trump's election would further strengthen ties between India and the US.

"I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Elections and wish him success as he prepares to lead his country forward. His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-US partnership," said Naidu in a post on 'X'. 

The TDP chief expressed confidence that the two nations, India and the US, will foster greater cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

Donald Trump, Trump

US presidential elections: 4 ways Donald Trump's victory was historic

Donald Trump, Trump

From a sullen man 4 yrs back to victory; Donald Trump's remarkable journey

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Biden, Kamala Harris, call Trump, congratulate him on his victory in polls

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Trump's transition starts now. Here's how it will work

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu US presidential election Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon