India News / 100K Lakhpati Didis, Rs 150 cr to 500K children on Bhajanlal govt anniv

Sharma said that the state government will empower the people of the state by giving them many gifts on its first anniversary while continuously moving in the direction of 'Apno Agrani Rajasthan'

Bhajanlal Sharma government completes one year on December 15 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said his government on its first anniversary will make 100,000 women 'Lakhpati Didi' and transfer an amount of Rs 150 crore to 500,000 children under the 'Palanhar' scheme.

The Bhajanlal Sharma government completes one year on December 15.

In a statement, Sharma said that the state government will empower the people of the state by giving them many gifts on its first anniversary while continuously moving in the direction of 'Apno Agrani Rajasthan'.

Sharma on Wednesday held a review meeting on various schemes in the Chief Minister's Office.

He said that on the occasion of the anniversary, an amount of Rs 150 crore will be transferred to 150,000 workers associated with building and other construction work.

 

Also, scooters will be distributed to 2,000 people with disabilities and by setting up camps in each district, aids will also be made available to 10,000 such people, the statement said.

The chief minister said an amount of Rs 150 crore will also be transferred to about 500,000 children under the Palanhar scheme.

Taking another big step towards the economic empowerment of women, the state government will make one lakh women Lakhpati Didi in the state on the first anniversary, he said, adding this will increase the entrepreneurship of women and they will be able to play their active role in the goal of a developed Rajasthan.

Also, the state government will release financial assistance to 10,000 self-help groups, the statement said.

The chief minister said 'Rajsakhi' portal will also be launched in order to provide financial support to about 45 lakh self-help group members.

Besides, tablets will be distributed to 9,000 patwaris by the revenue department, the statement added.

Topics : Bhajanlal Sharma Rajasthan government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

