Over 100 cracker markets to come up across Bengal ahead of festive season

Over 100 firecracker markets will be set up across West Bengal ahead of the festive season, the organisers said.

Manufacturers of green crackers who comply with environmental guidelines will be allowed to set up stalls in these 'Baji Bazars', said Babla Roy, the chairman of Sara Bangla Atasbaji Unnyan Samiti.

Around 4,000 firecracker manufacturers and sellers have submitted applications to set up stalls in these markets, he said.

Besides the 'Baji Bazars' in different districts, four mega marts will be held at Maidan in Kolkata, Dumurjala in Howrah, Kawakhali in Siliguri and Barasat in North 24 Parganas.

"The first Bazaar is likely to begin on October 12. Others may start a few days later based on the convenience of the organisers and stall owners. The duration of the bazaars will not be the same for all. The big ones will continue till Kali Puja and Diwali," Roy said.

"There will be gaps of several feet between two stalls, and officers of the state pollution control board will monitor the firecrackers being sold," he said.

