M S Swaminathan, father of India's Green Revolution, passes away at 98

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM
Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers
Vice Admiral Swaminathan becomes controller of personnel services in army
Menstrual cups reduce plastic waste generation by 99%: Soumya Swaminathan
RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman gets supervision department
Bengaluru traffic jam: Commuters stuck for 5 hours, kids reach home at 8 pm
Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani
Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans
Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains
Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees