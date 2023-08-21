Confirmation

Over 30.6 mn voters in Telangana after Special Summary Revision: Official

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said the draft roll for the second Special Summary Revision was published in all 119 Assembly Constituencies on August 21

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Telangana's total electorate stands over 30.6 mn as per the draft roll after the second Special Summary Revision (SSR) was released, a senior official said on Monday.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said the draft roll for the second Special Summary Revision was published in all 119 Assembly Constituencies on August 21.
As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in Telangana stood at 3,06,42,333 comprising 1,53,73,066 male voters, 1,52,51,797 female voters and 2,133 voters belonging to the third gender, an official release said.
The state has 119 Assembly constituencies and there are 35,356 polling stations.
The total number of general electors in the state is 3,06,26,996, the CEO said. There are 2,742 NRI voters and 15,337 service electors in the electoral roll. The number of young electors in the age group of 18-19 stood at 4,76,597, Raj said.
The CEO said the period of filing claims and objections is from August 21 up to September 19. As part of claims and objections, people can submit their claims in the prescribed Form-6 to get enrolled as voters.

He further said a person, whose name has been deleted from the electoral roll wrongfully, could file an appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the District Election Officer or submit Form-6 any time during this round of summary revision exercise.
Assembly elections are due in the state by the end of this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election voting Telangana

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

