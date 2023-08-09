Telangana Assembly elections: KCR may roll out schemes from next week

Consistent with its welfare-driven politics in Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) government is preparing to announce a series of schemes from next week and continue till the election schedule is released, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.

The schedule for the election in Telangana will likely be announced either in the last week of October or the first week of November. Moreover, since the auspicious Telugu month 'Sravanam' is also beginning in another 10 days, Chief Minister KCR has instructed state government officials to swing into action towards implementing the schemes, the report said.

KCR will formally launch these schemes during his planned district tours after 'Sravanam' begins. The CM will inaugurate new collector complexes, distribute scheme benefits, along with addressing public gatherings during his state tour.

Telangana government schemes

Among the schemes that have been announced is the 'Gruha Laxmi' scheme, which promises Rs 3 lakh to poor who want to construct houses on their land. The scheme also awards one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to backward castes, Muslims, and Christian minorities.

CM KCR is expected to formally launch the schemes by handing over cheques to the beneficiaries as he visits different districts in the state, the ToI report said.

Also Read Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Telangana State Congress accuses BRS, AIMIM of cheating minorities Telangana govt employees will earn more than central govt employees: KCR Telangana State Congress accuses BRS, AIMIM of cheating minorities Telangana govt employees will earn more than central govt employees: KCR

In addition, the Telangana government has started the second phase of the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme in all the assembly constituencies. The respective MLAs will distribute this scheme in their constituencies. These MLAs will also hand over two-bedroom houses and distribute pattas.

Election in Telangana

Sitting CM KCR has said he is confident of returning to power with an even better hold in the constituency. The current regime ends its tenure in January 2024, and the elections will likely take place in December 2023.