An ODF Plus village is one which has not only sustained its status but also implements either solid or liquid waste management systems. To date, over 296,000 villages have declared themselves ODF Plus, the ministry said in a statement. The declaration of achieving ODF Plus acts as a significant step towards attaining the SBM-G phase II goals by 2024-25.

Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Wednesday, announced in a press briefing that half of India's villages have attained 'Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus' status under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) Phase II.