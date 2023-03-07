Over 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened; health a priority: Bhupender Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Centre to soon launch 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to benefit farmers
Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi provided assistance of up to Rs 1 trn: Prez
Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Jan Aushadhi train
Govt plans to increase number of Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by Mar 2024
12 cheetahs from South Africa arrive in Gwalior; to be flown to new home
-
As many as 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make health facilities accessible to people, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.
Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav addressed the Jan Aushdhi Diwas 2023 program, a ministry statement said.
He said under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make health facilities accessible to all people.
Yadav said medicines are available at these centers at low prices, due to which the public is getting relief from the burden of expensive medicines.
He said along with this, keeping in view the convenience of women, the availability of sanitary pads at cheap rates is also being ensured by the government at these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
Yadav said the Modi government is working on a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 in the country by the end of the year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 17:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU