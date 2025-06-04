Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Elon Musk's father Errol to seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Elon Musk's father Errol to seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Errol Musk, father of US billionaire Elon Musk, expressed a keen desire to visit Ramlalla, calling India's rich cultural and historical heritage "amazing" since his arrival in the country

errol musk, elon musk's father

Errol Musk had personally expressed his wish to visit Ramlalla | Credit: X/@errol_musk

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Errol Musk, father of US tech billionaire Elon Musk, is set to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (June 4) afternoon, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, reports PTI. Their itinerary includes visits to the Ram temple and the nearby Hanumangarhi temple.
 
Errol Musk had personally expressed his wish to visit Ramlalla. According to media reports, Musk said he was keen to visit the Ram temple and described India’s rich cultural and historical heritage as “amazing” since arriving in India.

High security measures in place

Senior officials in Ayodhya are coordinating with the temple trust to ensure a smooth darshan for Errol Musk during his visit. His arrival is expected to coincide with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex, which is scheduled today.
 
 
PTI quoted Ayodhya Commissioner saying, “There is already a robust three-layer security arrangement in place across Ayodhya, including advanced anti-drone systems operating round the clock to detect and neutralise unauthorised aerial activity.”
 
Surveillance measures around the temple complex include CCTV monitoring, regular screening of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel. Authorities said no additional security has been arranged specifically for Musk’s visit, as the current measures are deemed sufficient. 

Errnol Musk on a six-day visit

Errol Musk is visiting India as the global advisor to Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a Haryana-based renewable energy and EV charging firm. His six-day trip, which began on June 1, focuses on supporting India’s green energy and EV infrastructure goals.
 
Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to join Musk’s Ayodhya visit.
 
Errol Musk was originally slated to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, but the plan could be cancelled due to severe heat in the region, reports PTI.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

