Home / India News / 'One of best things I've ever done': Elon Musk's father visits Ram Temple

'One of best things I've ever done': Elon Musk's father visits Ram Temple

Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, visited Ayodhya's Ram temple, praised India's spirituality, and expressed support for green tech during his trip with Servotech to promote EV infrastructure

errol musk, elon musk's father

My experience here in India has been wonderful, said Errol Musk. | Credit: X/@errol_musk

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday and described the experience as “wonderful” and one of the “best things” he has ever done.
 
He also offered prayers at the nearby Hanuman Garhi temple. Although he had planned to see the Taj Mahal in Agra, the trip might be cancelled due to the intense heat in the region.
 
“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful (Ayodhya visit). It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. I’m so glad I came to see it and can’t wait till the temple gets completed, the big temple, it’s going to be something like a wonder of the world,” Errol told PTI.
 

Admiration for Indian culture and people

Speaking to reporters after visiting both temples, Errol shared his thoughts on India and his spiritual experience: “My experience here in India has been wonderful. I’m here (in India) to begin working with Servotech and am looking forward to spending a lot of time in the country. The temples are marvellous and so are the people.”
 
Errol arrived at Ayodhya airport at around 2.30 pm, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk. They left the temple town shortly after 4 pm. During his visit, he wore a traditional kurta-pyjama.

Three-tier security system in place

Security was heightened in Ayodhya during the visit. According to a senior police official, the town already has a three-tiered security system in place, including high-tech anti-drone technology capable of identifying and neutralising any unauthorised drones.
 
“There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity,” a police officer told PTI.
 
“However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit as the existing measures are adequate,” he added.
 
Surveillance cameras, visitor checks, and specially trained personnel are part of the standard security setup around the temple complex.

Praise for Hinduism and Prime Minister Modi

In an earlier interview with IANS, Errol Musk shared his deep admiration for Indian spirituality and culture: “I think if the entire world followed Shiva, it would be just fine. I’m not an expert, but I find Hinduism fascinating. It’s so ancient—it boggles the mind. The depth and history of the religion show us just how little we actually understand about the past. There’s a profound sense of continuity and spirituality in India that is truly humbling,” he said.
 
He also expressed great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially for his role in shaping India’s progress. “He is one of the finest leaders in the world today. It’s always a pleasure to watch him speak on TV. He carries himself with confidence and clarity. Under his leadership, India has taken giant strides, not only in economic terms but also in global diplomacy,” said Errol Musk.

Visit part of green energy promotion

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd confirmed that Errol will remain in the country until June 6. He serves as the Global Advisor to the Haryana-based green energy company. “His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India’s burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development,” the company said in a statement.
 
Servotech’s managing director, Raman Bhatia, is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday.

Topics : Elon Musk Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

