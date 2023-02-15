JUST IN
Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and SA in 'disability sector'
Rajasthan Export Promotion Council signs MoUs to promote 1st global expo
Bengal FM presents Rs 3.3 crore, projects 8.4% growth in state GDP
State-run HAL to provide maintenance support for GA-ASI's MQ-9B engines
GMR Airports Infra shares settle with marginal gains after Q3 earnings
Defence Minister launches 'iDEX Investor Hub', Rs 200 cr already pledged
Union Cabinet approves 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for northern borders
NGT orders Rajasthan to ascertain if Sambhar Festival harms migratory birds
Protection, restitution of cultural heritage theme for 1st G20 culture meet
Kejriwal approves studying jammer technology for deployment in Delhi jails
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and SA in 'disability sector'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh PACS, dairy, fishery cooperatives

Seeking to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, the union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 2 lakh Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) and dairy-fishery cooperatives

Topics
Union Cabinet | Ministry Of Agriculture | agriculture economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

White Revolution, migrants, workers, cow, milk, dairy

Seeking to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, the union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 2 lakh Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) and dairy-fishery cooperatives in uncovered villages and panchayats over the next five years.

At present, there are around 63,000 functional PACS in the country.

The Cabinet approved steps to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and deepen its reach up to the grassroots.

The plan is to establish PACS in each uncovered panchayat, viable dairy cooperatives in each uncovered panchayat/village and viable fishery cooperatives in each coastal panchayat/village as well as panchayat/village having large water bodies.

The initial target is to establish 2 lakh multipurpose PACS/dairy/fishery cooperatives in the next five years, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said at a Cabinet briefing.

The plan will be implemented with the convergence of various schemes by leveraging the 'whole of government' approach. The proposal will enable cooperative societies to set up and modernise necessary infrastructure.

It will provide farmer members with requisite forward and backward linkages and enhance their income. The move will also help in generating employment opportunities in rural areas.

In June last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the computerisation of PACS to increase the efficiency of PACS as well as to bring transparency and accountability in their operations. The computerisation will help in facilitating PACS to diversify their business and undertake multiple activities/ services.

About 63,000 functional PACS are being computerised with a total budget outlay of Rs 2,516 crore which includes a central share of Rs 1,528 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Cabinet

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU