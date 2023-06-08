close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala to form grievance redressal cells in unis following student suicide

: In the wake of protests over the alleged suicide of an engineering student of a private college in Kottayam district

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Mental Health

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

: In the wake of protests over the alleged suicide of an engineering student of a private college in Kottayam district, the Kerala government on Thursday announced the formation of 'grievance redressal cells' to look into complaints lodged by students in colleges and universities in the state.

Shraddha, a second-year student, was found hanging inside her hostel room on June 2. Students had alleged that some teachers were harassing them in the name of internal tests. But, the college management rejected the charges and said they didn't know why the student committed such an act.

Student outfits including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and KSU had held separate protest marches to the private engineering college in Kanjirappally against the 'suicide' of the student.

The proposed panel would be headed by principals in colleges and heads of the departments in universities respectively.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who made the announcement during a press conference here, said besides the two teachers recommended by the panel chairpersons, representatives of student unions and nominees of Parent Teachers' Association (PTA) and university syndicate would also be part of the new committee.

One of the representatives of the teachers and students of the grievances cell would be a woman.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on transition pathways: India

IMD issues heatwave alert for some states; other states may see excess rain

Neighbour reveals how he discovered gruesome Mumbai murder by Manoj Sane

Railways reports Rs 14,642 cr in earnings from freight loads in May 2023

Pakistan HC grants Imran Khan protective bail in SC lawyer's murder case

"Seven members will be the quorum of the meetings of the grievance redressal cell and the chairpersons have the moral responsibility to implement the decisions taken by the majority members," the minister said.

Noting that the powers of the panel have been fixed, she said the students can approach it regarding various issues including the denial of certificates without any valid reason, imposition of exorbitant fees, exam-related complaints and division in the name of caste, religion and sex.

Any kind of physical and mental torture from college/university authorities', teachers, other staff or co-students can be brought to the new panel.

If the students have not got justice from the existing forums in the respective institutions, they can approach the grievance redressal cell with their complaints, the minister said.

If the student has any complaint regarding the decision of the cell, he or she can approach the appellate committee or the existing tribunal with an appeal and its decision would be final.

Each institution has the legal responsibility to implement this final decision and those who violate it would face stringent action including imposition of fine, cancellation of affiliation, withdrawal of government funds and so on, the minister warned.

On the complaints regarding internal marks, Bindhu said they were envisaged for the constant evaluation of students' abilities and should not be used as a tool to control and threaten students in educational institutions.

Directions would be issued to universities to ensure clear-cut criteria for giving internal marks, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala University

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BMW launches all-new sports car M2 in India at Rs 98 lakh: Details here

BMW M2
2 min read

US weekly unemployment benefit claims surges more than expected to 261,000

US, United States
2 min read

Govt undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2070: Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri
2 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon