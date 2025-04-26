Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam terror attack: Arrests for 'pro-Pakistan' posts rise to 9 in Assam

Two persons, including opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were apprehended on Thursday, while six more arrests across the state were made on Friday, Sarma had said

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the latest arrest was made in the Sribhumi district on Friday night | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

One more person was apprehended in Assam for his alleged pro-Pakistan stand in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of such arrests in the state to nine, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said the latest arrest was made in the Sribhumi district on Friday night.

Sarma, in a post on X, said the accused had posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook.

Two persons, including opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were apprehended on Thursday, while six more arrests across the state were made on Friday, Sarma had said.

"Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam," he said in a post on social media on Friday.

 

Of the persons arrested earlier, two are from Silchar in Cachar district and one each from Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Barpeta and Biswanath, he added.

Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

