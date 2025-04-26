Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Raj CM asks officials to ensure exit of Pakistanis by Centre's deadline

Raj CM asks officials to ensure exit of Pakistanis by Centre's deadline

The chief minister held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured that the directions concerning Pakistani nationals' visas would be rigorously enforced in the state

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed officials to remain vigilant throughout the state, ensure the safety of the general public and tourists and strictly monitor social media activity (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday instructed police and administrative officers to strictly implement the guidelines issued by the central government regarding the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

The chief minister held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured that the directions concerning Pakistani nationals' visas would be rigorously enforced in the state.  ALSO READ: Delhi govt ensuring no Pakistani stays beyond deadline: CM Rekha Gupta

Following this, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar convened a meeting of senior officials at the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police UR Sahoo, DG CID Security Sanjay Agrawal, Additional Secretary of Home Department Sovila Mathur and other officials.

 

District Collectors and SP participated in the meeting via video conference.

The Pakistani nationals have to be sent from the Attari border.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) directed the concerned SPs to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state on visas, excluding long-term visas (LTV), are deported in accordance with the timeframes specified in the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

He directed officials to remain vigilant throughout the state, ensure the safety of the general public and tourists and strictly monitor social media activity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack Bhajanlal Sharma rajasthan Home Ministry

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

