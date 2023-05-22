close

Paint made from cow dung finds mention in Limca Book of World Records

Under the flagship scheme, the state government is procuring cow dung at Rs 2 a kg

R Krishna Das Raipur
paint, colours, wall, brush

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Paint made from cow dung under a state government scheme called Godhan Nyay Yojana has found mention in the Limca Book of World Records, with a group of students creating the largest painting from it.
The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) organised a painting campaign on “Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE)” on the occasion of Earth Day 2023 in Raipur.

The themes of the painting included “say no to single-use plastics”, “no littering”, “switch off electrical devices when not in use”, “use cycle for short distance, public transport and carpooling”, besides eating locally available fruit and vegetables, conserving natural flora and fauna and reducing the carbon footprint.
“During the campaign, 100 students from the CECB’s eco-club painted a canvas of 3,600 square feet, using eco-friendly cow dung paint in one hour,” CECB spokesperson Amar Prakash Savant said.

This has earned them recognition in the Limca Book of World Records for painting the “Largest Painting Made with Cow Dung Paint”, he added.
The canvas was a melange of paintings by the students.

The Limca Book of Records (LBR), an Indian equivalent of the Guinness Book of World Records, was launched in India in 1990 with a focus on the unique achievements of Indians in the country and abroad.
The state government started manufacturing natural paints from cow dung at select gauthans (cattle-shed) by engaging women self-help groups. The project has not only empowered women but also added value to the cow dung procured by the government.
The Chhattisgarh government has put forward an expansion plan. According to officials, approval has been given for setting up 51 units in the state for manufacturing natural paint from cow dung. Of the 51, 42 have been built while operation and production have started in 37.

The state government has asked its departments, apart from schools, to use natural colour while painting the office premises, a move that has bolstered the demand substantially.  
Officials said the functional units had produced 124,182 litres of natural paint. Of that, 80,115 litres have been commercially sold, generating Rs 1.62 crore.
paints Chhattisgarh

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

