'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with students at the gathering of 'exam warriors' on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' scheduled for Monday.

"Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, held a press conference regarding PM Modi's unique interactive programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha, wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations to celebrate life as an Utsav.

While talking with ANI, Dr Sarkar said this event has been organised successfully for the last six years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

He also informed that the fifth and sixth editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Almost 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents participated enthusiastically in the contests last year (2023).

He also said that the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal. He added that this shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister.

Dr Sarkar said that this year Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 29, 2024, from 11 a.m. onwards in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 3000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme.

He also informed that two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the main event. A hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) from different parts of the country will be attending the event for the first time since its inception.

He said that to participate in the contest, the online MCQ competition was conducted on the MyGov portal between December 11 and January 12, 2023, for students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents. Participants were selected based on their questions on the MyGov portal.

They will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.

The programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on providing support to students in overcoming examination stress while equipping teachers and parents to manage the stressful environment during exams better.