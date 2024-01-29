Sensex (    %)
                        
Himachal govt transfers 42 HPAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 42 Himachal Administrative Service (HPAS) officers

Representative image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 42 Himachal Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.
This major administrative reshuffle comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) made it clear that officials who have completed three years at the same station should be shifted before the start of the election process.
The ECI said that those officials who will be directly involved in election duty need to be transferred under any circumstances.
Rohit Rathour, Additional District Magistrate, Kangra has been transferred as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Mandi.
Pankaj Sharma, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise (South Zone), Shimla, has been transferred as Additional District Magistrate (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Solan.
Rahul Chauhan, General Manager (Personnel) in SPV Dharamshala Smart City Limited has been transferred as Additional District Magistrate (Dev.)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Chamba.
Amit Mehra, Additional District Magistrate (Dev.)-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Chamba, has been transferred as Registrar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi.
Vivek Kumar, Executive Director, H.R.T.C., Shimla, has been transferred as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise (South Zone), Shimla.
Charanji Lal, Land Acquisition Officer, Parvati Project, Kullu has been transferred as Assistant Settlement Officer, Kullu. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Land Acquisition Officer, Parvati Project, Kullu.
Harish Gajju, Additional Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Dharamshala, has been transferred as Additional District Magistrate, Kangra at Dharamshala, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.
Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sujanpur, has been transferred as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dheera, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

