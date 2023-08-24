Parl panel examines three bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

A parliamentary panel on Thursday began examining the three bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act, with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla making a detailed presentation on various aspects of the proposed legislation.

Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the three bills- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill- in Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon session, and the House had referred them to the standing committee.

Sources said DMK member Dayanidhi Maran voiced his disapproval of the Hindi names given to the bill during the meeting and suggested that the committee should hold consultations with members of the bar at different states, noting that criminal trials are held in district-level courts.

The committee should be visiting states to hear views of stake-holders, he said, drawing support from other opposition members like Derek O' Brien of the TMC, sources said.

Bhalla's presentation will continue for two more days on Friday and Saturday. Members are likely to get two days next month to seek clarification from the home secretary.

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Home Minister Shah, by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

The standing committee has to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament.

BJP member Brij Lal is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

While introducing the bills, Shah had said these would transform India's criminal justice system and added the changes were done to provide speedy justice and create a legal system that caters to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.