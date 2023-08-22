Confirmation

Rising incidents of cyber frauds have been making headlines for a while now. And efforts to curb them have not yielded the desired result. But the government, it seems, is now trying hard to rein in those indulging in such activity. It has put a ban on bulk sales of mobile SIM cards and has mandated registration and “indisputable verification” of SIM dealers. 

Another government move which has evoked a lot of curiosity is the proposed criminal laws reforms. The government recently introduced three new Bills in Parliament. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill are likely to replace the existing Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act. So are India’s criminal laws changing for the better? 

Let us now turn our gaze to markets. The countdown for the oil to telecom giant Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting has begun with Dalal Street eyeing the conglomerate’s key growth plans and product announcements on August 28. Jio Financial Services, especially, will be in the spotlight after its much-awaited listing. 

Even with the lower valuation, Jio Financial Services is the third-largest non-banking financial company in India -- after Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. More details about this new company are likely to emerge during the upcoming AGM. Devil, as they say, is in the details. So is the demon. Scientists recently claimed to have found a “demon particle” while plunging into the depths of atoms. They were trying to find this elusive particle for over 60 years now. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

