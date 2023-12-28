Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Booking to avail 'aarti' passes for Ram Janmobhoomi Temple kicked off today

On the number of people who can attend an 'aarti' at one time, Mishra said, "Right now, only 30 people are allowed to attend each aarti with a pass

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The booking for obtaining 'aarti' passes kicked off on Thursday at the Ram Janmobhoomi temple ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.
Aartis are performed three times a day (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) for Lord Ram Lalla for which passes are generated for the devotees, the section manager for 'Aarti pass', Dhruvesh Mishra, said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"At Ram Janmabhoomi, aarti is held three times a day for Lord Ram Lalla -- at 6.30 in the morning, at noon and in the evening at 7.30. In the morning, Sringar aarti takes place, which is followed by Bhog aarti in the afternoon and Sandhya aarti in the evening. Only pass-holders can attend the three aartis," Mishra told ANI on Thursday.
On the number of people who can attend an 'aarti' at one time, Mishra said, "Right now, only 30 people are allowed to attend each aarti with a pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees in future."
On the reasons for the limited number of devotees for the 'aarti' ritual, Mishra said, "We have a limited number of passes for now for the sake of protection of the temple premises and security reasons."
On whether the passes could be generated free of cost, the section manager said, "The service is the same for all the devotees, whether elderly or young, poor or rich."
Mishra said the online facility for generating the 'aarti' passes started a few days ago. Devotees can generate their passes online, collect them from the counter at Ayodhya and proceed for the 'aarti', he said.
"The online facility started a few days back. One can apply for the aarti pass on the official portal of the Ram Janmaboomi temple. A time limit has been allotted for the same. Devotees can generate their passes online, receive it there and then head straight for the 'aarti'," Mishra said.
On the documents needed for getting the 'aarti' passes, the manager said, "Only four documents are admissible for generating the aarti pass. These are Aadhar card, voter ID, driving licence and passport. Of these, the devotees are required to carry just one. They can show it to the official after receiving their aarti passes."

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ayodhya: Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to kick off from January 16

Ram temple: Lord Ram's childlike idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum

Lord Ram's idol to be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22

Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

Indira Gandhi and the case of overly ripped Goan papaya breakfast

Parl security case: Police files plea to conduct polygraph tests of accused

How a 25-year-old ex-cricketer duped Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore

Poor sleep quality may negatively impact physical health, finds study

Delhi govt orders genome sequencing for all Covid cases to detect JN.1

The grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla is scheduled for January 22 next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address attendees at the grand event from the front of the 'Singh Dwar', the main entrance to the temple, sources said earlier on Thursday.
According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the January 22 consecration.
Topics : Ayodhya case Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya Lord Ram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon