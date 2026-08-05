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Home / India News / Parliament panel seeks Zuckerberg apology over PM Modi video removal

Parliament panel seeks Zuckerberg apology over PM Modi video removal

The panel has also sought government of India action against Google India head over investors losing more than ₹48 lakh through fraud apps

Meta insiders called Mark Zuckerberg’s push towards the prediction markets app as experimental, but top priority

In a letter to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha secretariat said protection and immunity for Zuckerberg may be withdrawn if there is no apology in 3 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

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A Parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday demanded an apology from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech being removed from Facebook.

In a letter to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha secretariat said protection and immunity for Zuckerberg may be withdrawn if there is no apology in three days.

"The removal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for 5-6 hours viewed very seriously by the Committee," said the letter signed by A Jyothirmayi.

 

The panel has also sought government of India action against Google India head over investors losing more than ₹48 lakh through fraud apps.

"The Committee while discussing Hyderabad Cyber Police Action against the Google India Head as a co-accused along with the Cyber fraudsters after the complainants alleged that they lost more than ₹48 lakhs by investing through fraud Apps, the Committee desired that similar action be taken against the Google India by the Government of India," the letter stated. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Metaverse Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Modi govt

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:44 PM IST