Parliament passes Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill to amend 784 provisions

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend 784 provisions in 79 central laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further improve the country's business environment.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was passed in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal replied to a discussion on the legislation.

The minister said the legislation will help citizens and MSMEs.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

These laws are administered by 23 ministries, including coal, commerce and industry, shipping, urban development, and transport. Out of 784, 717 provisions are being amended for decriminalising minor offences and 67 to facilitate ease of living.