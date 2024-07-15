Business Standard
India supports Pacific islands' quest for development: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar's remarks came at a virtual ceremony that saw India signing an MoU for implementation of four community development projects in the Marshall Islands

Jaishankar also said the Islands in the Pacific are not "small Islands" but rather "large Ocean countries". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India considers supporting the Pacific islands' quest for development as its responsibility, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.
In his brief remarks at an event, Jaishankar also said the Islands in the Pacific are not "small Islands" but rather "large Ocean countries" and that India is privileged to be their partners.
"We consider it our responsibility to support the Pacific Islands in their quest for sustainable development. Climate change, natural disasters, poverty alleviation and healthcare are common challenges that we need to address together," he said.
"India is always ready to do more with our Indo-Pacific partners," he added.
Jaishankar's remarks came at a virtual ceremony that saw India signing an MoU for implementation of four community development projects in the Marshall Islands.
"I am glad that these projects cover areas, including a community sports centre in Ailuk Atoll, airport terminal on Mejit Island, community centres at the Arno and Wotje Atolls. These would surely provide better infrastructure to the people of Marshall Islands," he said.
The external affairs minister said India and the Republic of the Marshall Islands share a long history of friendly bilateral relations, which has expanded over the years, including under the aegis of the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

The FIPIC has emerged as a major framework for cooperation between India and the Pacific Island nations.
"I would like to recall what my prime minister said at the third FIPIC summit. The Islands in the Pacific are not 'small Islands' but rather 'large Ocean countries'," he said.
Jaishankar also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of India's "concrete" commitments to the Pacific Islands at the third FIPIC summit.
"I am glad to witness the progress in achieving them. We are also working on the proposals regarding desalination units and dialysis machines for the Republic of Marshall Islands," he said.
The external affairs minister said India recognises the priorities and needs of the Pacific Island nations.
"Healthcare and related infrastructure, quality and affordable medicines, wellness and lifestyle, centres of excellence, education and capacity building, development of SME sector, renewable energy and clean water facilities -- all these are some of the focus areas of our cooperation," he noted.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

