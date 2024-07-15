Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bangladesh prefers India over China to execute $1 billion river project

China and India both want to execute the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration, a Dhaka-led initiative to better manage the river's waters

India and Bangladesh

“China is ready but I want India to do the project,” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told reporters at a press conference.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government would prefer neighboring India execute a $1 billion river development project, a move that would soothe New Delhi’s security concerns.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“China is ready but I want India to do the project,” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told reporters at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

China and India both want to execute the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration — a Dhaka-led initiative to better manage the river’s waters — as the two nation vie for influence in neighboring Bangladesh.  

The project to develop the river basin of 414 km (257.25 miles) long Teesta river that flows from India into Bangladesh figured prominently in talks during Hasina’s visit to New Delhi in June. The two countries share numerous rivers that flow from the Himalayas into the Bay of Bengal.

An agreement on sharing the river’s water was reached in 2011 but could not be sealed after the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, through which the river flows before it enters Bangladesh, objected to the deal. 

As India has dithered over resolving the issue, China stepped in with its proposal. New Delhi responded earlier this year with its own offer amid security concerns about Chinese engineers working close to its borders.  

“China has made an offer to us, they did a feasibility study. India has also made an offer, and will do a feasibility study,” Hasina said added, “But I would give greater priority to this being done by India because India has held up the Teesta’s waters.”

Also Read

PremiumWith the current back-to-back visits by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India in June, and the level of attention she was given by the Narendra Modi-led government, there are more ambitious steps in store | Photo: PTI

India-Bangladesh relations reach at significant force multiplier stage

BIMSTEC, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Bhutan, Bangladesh counterparts

Premiummedical tourism

India's medical tourism gets booster shot from Bangladesh visitors

arrest

11 Bangladeshis held at Agartala Railway Station for illegal entry

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Centre refutes Mamata Banerjee's claim on Ganga Water Treaty review

Topics : India-Bangladesh Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties China River projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon