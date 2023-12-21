Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parliament security breach: Police questions 2 more people, say reports

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added | (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.
While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added.
They are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.
Two others -- Neelam and Amold Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.
The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody.
Meanwhile, two more people -- Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

India records 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

859 people arrested for drug-related offences in Thane till Nov 2023

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; active cases in state at 2,341

Topics : Delhi Police Parliament Lok Sabha winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsINOX IndiaBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon