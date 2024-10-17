Business Standard
Parliament using AI to make House more people-friendly: LS Speaker Birla

Addressing the concluding session of the 149th assembly of IPU, Birla said in a multi-lingual society like India, it is necessary to facilitate parliamentarians to speak in their preferred languages

Birla also participated in the Governing Council meeting of the IPU. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oct 17 2024

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Parliament was using artificial intelligence and related technologies for record-keeping and making speeches by members and other information available to the people in their mother tongue.

Addressing the concluding session of the 149th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Birla said in a multi-lingual society like India, it is necessary to facilitate parliamentarians to speak in their preferred languages.

He highlighted the imperative of using technology/AI for record-keeping, making debates and speeches, and other information available to the people to make Parliament people-friendly.

He said he was happy to note that the world parliamentary fraternity had appreciated India's initiatives of a green, tech-driven and paperless Parliament.

 

Birla also participated in the Governing Council meeting of the IPU.

He said the IPU was a productive forum for advancing global commitments to inclusive growth through parliamentary cooperation.

Birla informed that Speakers and parliamentarians from more than 100 countries had acknowledged and appreciated PRIDE as a leading global institution for Parliamentary training.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Birla met Presiding Officers and delegates of several world Parliaments, including Nepal, Maldives, Armenia, Thailand, Oman, Switzerland, Australia, Seychelles, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Bhutan, and UAE, where he highlighted the achievements of inclusive and sustainable growth in India.

Earlier, Birla met Ibrahim Boughali, the President of the National People's Assembly of Algeria.

Recalling the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Algeria, Birla said the robust trade, cultural and people-to-people relations between the two countries matter a lot to India.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentarians B Mahtab, Anurag Thakur, Rajiv Shukla, Vishnu Dayal Ram, and Sasmit Patra, were part of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Oct 17 2024

