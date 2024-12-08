Business Standard
Parts of Delhi-NCR witness rainfall, weather department predicts more rain

Some areas of West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and Gurugram received rain

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced rainfall on Sunday evening, with the weather department predicting more rain in isolated areas of the city.

Some areas of West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and Gurugram received rain.

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi, including Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Najafgarh, Delhi Cantonment and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

A Western Disturbance is roughly situated along 70E, to the north of latitude 30N, with an induced cyclonic circulation lying over north Rajasthan and its neighbourhood. Light rainfall in Delhi-NCR is likely under the influence of these systems, the weather department has said.

 

"One or two spells of very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, are likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 12 hours," it has said.

The department has also forecast moderate to dense fog on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season so far on Sunday at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, compared to 25.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the weather department.

The lowest maximum temperature of the season so far was recorded on November 18, when it dropped to 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 97 per cent and 68 per cent during the day.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

