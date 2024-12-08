Business Standard
Home / India News / BJP's Rahul Narwekar set to become Maharashtra Assembly speaker unopposed

BJP's Rahul Narwekar set to become Maharashtra Assembly speaker unopposed

Narwekar, who was the speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years and gave the key verdicts tied to the Shiv Sena and NCP, was reelected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai

Rahul N

Rahul Narwekar also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar. (Image: X)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP's Rahul Narwekar is poised to be elected unopposed as the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, with the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) deciding not to put up a contest.

Narwekar, who was the speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years and gave the key verdicts tied to the Shiv Sena and NCP, was reelected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Narwekar filed his nomination before the legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole on Sunday.

MVA leaders met Fadnavis and urged him to follow the protocol of giving the deputy speaker's post to the opposition. They also sought the post of the leader of the opposition.

 

The speaker's election will be formally announced in the House on Monday. This will be followed by a floor test to prove the new government's strength. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will then address the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature.

During his tenure as Maharashtra assembly speaker, Narwekar had ruled that the party led by Eknath Shinde was the legitimate and real Shiv Sena after a split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party.

More From This Section

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Haryana Police fires teargas shells to stop farmers from marching towards Delhi

electricity

EESL, Andhra Pradesh launch 3 programmes to boost energy efficiency

farmers protest

Farmers suspend foot march to Delhi for the day after some suffer injuries

P Rajeev

Kerala open to discuss new projects with Adani group: State min P Rajeev

Airlines, airport, aviation, flights

AAI to celebrate 100 years of flight operations at Kolkata airport

He also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition piled up stunning numbers, winning over 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA collectively got only 46 seats.

The party positions in the 15th assembly are:  Mahayuti - BJP 132 MLAs; Shiv Sena 57; NCP 41; Jan Surabaya Shakti Party 2; Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party 1; Rashtriya Samaj Paksh 1; Independents 2; Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1  Opposition - Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 MLAs; Congress 16; NCP (SP) 10; CPM 1; PWP 1; AIMIM 1; Samajwadi Party 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UM Ramdas Athawale

Raj Thackeray has lost relevance, Mahayuti does not need him: Athawale

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Stop misleading people about EVMs, accept poll mandate: Shinde to Oppn

Uday Samant

Oppn mislead people on EVMs instead of accepting defeat: Mahayuti leaders

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

MVA members decide against taking oath as MLAs to protest EVM 'misuse'

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar take oath as members of Maharashtra Assembly

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections Mumbai Maharashtra Assembly BJP Bharatiya Janata Party ajit pawar NCP Shiva Sena NCP Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon