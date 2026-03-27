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Home / India News / Parts of Delhi see light rain, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

Parts of Delhi see light rain, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert forecasting light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the day in several areas

Delhi Rains, Rain

It also predicted wind speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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A late morning light rain hit the national capital, which recorded 2.5 notches above normal minimum temperature at the outset.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert forecasting light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the day in several areas.

The IMD said areas such as southwest Delhi, parts of west Delhi, central Delhi, Shahdara, east Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi and southeast Delhi are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, and advised residents to remain updated.

It also predicted wind speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour.

According to IMD officials, the ongoing spell of unusual weather in March is linked to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances have been influencing the region since March 15 and are approaching at a lower altitude than usual, impacting weather patterns over Delhi.

 

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As a result, isolated parts of the city might experience high wind speeds, light rain and mild dust storms during the day, the officials said, adding that, however, the current weather activity is unlikely to have any significant impact on temperatures.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

The Air Quality Index was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 148 at 9 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Rain Rainfall Thunderstorms IMD India Meteorological Department

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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